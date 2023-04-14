Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor is sick of the narrative that mobile quarterbacks in the NFL can’t throw.

That conversation has been reignited after former QB Ben Roethlisberger claimed on his Channel Seven podcast that teams “don’t fear Lamar (Jackson’s) accuracy.” On Thursday’s episode of Speak For Yourself, Taylor voiced her frustration over a narrative that, statistically, has no merit.

“I am so damn tired of talking about it,” Taylor said. “What the hell do you want? What do you want?

“You can’t draft a pocket passer anymore. You can’t do it. If a guy is in the draft and he is a statue in the pocket, he will drop in the draft. It will be a negative thing, correct? But if he runs and he’s elite at it, then he ‘can’t throw,’ even if the numbers say something different.”

Co-host David Helman then pointed out that Jackson is actually a better pocket passer than Roethlisberger. Jackson’s career passer rating in the pocket stands at 97.9, while Roethlisberger’s career rating from the pocket was 94.2.

“Lamar Jackson is an elite quarterback,” Taylor said. “He is the best running quarterback we may have ever seen in the history of sport, and he can also throw the ball. If your issue is, ‘Well, he runs first. You have to set up the defense to compensate for his running,’ yeah, of course, you do. That inflates his passing numbers? Only if he can pass the ball!”

She also cited Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Bears QB Justin Fields as examples of mobile QBs burdened by the criticism that’s often unfounded. Despite dramatically improving as a passer over the years, Jackson still deals with it.

“I just need you to explain to me why do these numbers not back up this idea,” Taylor said. “And what bothers me, particularly about Lamar Jackson, is Lamar has had to answer this since the beginning of this career. Like in college, ‘Is he a tight end? Is he a wide receiver? How’s he gonna look in the NFL?’ He looks fine. He won an MVP.

“Someone needs to explain to me why it is a problem, when they get in the NFL, that you’re a great runner.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1

