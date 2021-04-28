Lamar Jackson Claps Back At NFL Network Analyst For Suggesting Ravens Should ‘Graduate’ From Their MVP Quarterback

As the NFL Draft rapidly approaches, transaction rumors are rampant and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t thrilled to see his name tossed around in one of those speculative reports.

When NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks suggested the Ravens might consider drafting Jackson’s replacement, the comment created controversy. Jackson joined Fox Sports host Marcellus Wiley in firing back at Brooks’ hot take.

Bucky we can Box a lil bit I won’t buck 🤣🤣 https://t.co/65xtUbHhSX — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 27, 2021

“They take a collegiate approach to the quarterback position,” Brooks said on NFL Network’s Path to the Draft. “They take Justin Fields. And then maybe they operate like a college team. One quarterback graduates, the other quarterback steps into the starter’s role. You now have the opportunity to keep a starting quarterback potentially on a young deal, build up the rest of the assets, and then play smash mouth football the way that they play, and continue to build a better team around the quarterback.”

Some NFL franchises spend a lifetime searching for the elusive franchise quarterback. So when a team like the Baltimore Ravens has a 24-year-old quarterback who already owns an MVP in his trophy case, drafting a replacement seems illogical.

Brooks’ suggestion of letting Jackson “graduate” would reset the clock, giving the Ravens a bargain quarterback on a rookie contract for another four years. But look around the league at the teams struggling to find a franchise signal caller, it’s hard to imagine the Ravens would let an MVP quarterback walk.

