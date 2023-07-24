JUST IN: Kylian Mbabbe Offered 700 MILLION Euros for Playing One Year in Saudi League After PSG Agrees to Transfer Offer

Saudi soccer club Al-Hilal has cleared the first major hurdle to sign French star Kylian Mbappe for an eye-popping amount of money.

Sky Sports on Monday reported that Paris Saint-Germain — Mbappe’s current club — has accepted Al-Hilal’s $332 million transfer offer. Now, the Saudi club may begin negotiations with the 24-year-old.

As previously reported, the club intends to offer Mbappe a one-year deal worth $776 million. He’s expected to head to Real Madrid after next season.

While getting PSG’s approval was one thing, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol said, Al-Hilal now has to try to convince Mbappe to take the deal.

“I suppose it’s up to Kylian Mbappe and his family and his representatives,” Solhekol said, “whether they return the calls or return the emails. But, the permission has been granted for Al-Hilal to do that now.”

BREAKING: PSG have accepted Al Hilal’s £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe 🇸🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/i78jAwS1QP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023

Getting Mbappe to sign the deal will likely be the much more difficult phase of the process. Sources told ESPN that he has no interest in playing for Al-Hilal.

If Mbappe does take the deal, he’ll be yet another household name from the soccer world to take their talents to Saudi Arabia as the country continues to invest heavily in professional sports. Fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema signed a deal to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with Al-Nassr.

