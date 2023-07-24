Saudi Soccer Club Willing to Spend More Than $1 Billion for Just ONE Season With French Star Kylian Mbappe

After offering Lionel Messi a multi-year deal worth more than $1 billion before he chose the MLS, Saudi soccer club Al-Hilal has upped the ante for French star Kylian Mbappe.

According to Front Office Sports, the club is willing to spend a similar amount for just a single season for the 24-year-old. That includes a $332 million transfer fee paid to Paris Saint-Germain — Mbappe’s current club — and a one-year salary worth $776 million.

Kylian Mbappé’s reported 1-year salary if he accepts the bid from Saudi club Al-Hilal: • $776 million for the season

• $64.6 million a month

• $14.7 million a week

• $2.1 million a day

• $88,500 an hour

• $1,475 a minute

• $24 per second pic.twitter.com/T3RpSe1vSi — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 24, 2023

Mbappe and PSG have been at odds, and the expectation is that Mbappe will go to Spanish club Real Madrid. He won’t be a free agent until after the upcoming season, however, so PSG has been fielding offers for a potential transfer. Clubs have since entered a bidding war for just one season with one of the world’s top players, which would surely have substantial financial benefits.

If the two parties were interested in Al-Hilal’s offer, Mbappe wouldn’t be the only high-profile soccer star in Saudi Arabia. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr on a deal that could be worth around $200 million annually. Fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema is also heading to Saudi Arabia.

Despite the record-sitting offer on the table, it’s unlikely Mbappe and PSG will agree to send him to Al-Hilal. Sources have informed ESPN that Mbappe is not interested.

