Kevin Costner Awestruck Returning to Field of Dreams Site for MLB’s Yankees-White Sox Matchup: ‘This is Perfect’

A Major League Baseball game two years in the making is finally set to take place in Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic 1989 film Field of Dreams.

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play Thursday evening at the ballpark built amid Iowa cornfields to bring the film’s magic to life. Kevin Costner, who starred in Field of Dreams more than three decades ago, returned to the site ahead of Thursday’s Yankees-White Sox game.

Major League Baseball shared video of Costner arriving to the field and his reaction will make any Field of Dreams fan smile. The awestruck actor could only say “wow” as he initially stepped onto the field.

“Feels perfect. Every bit of it. This is perfect,” Costner eventually added.

The 66-year-old Costner later showed off his arm, playing catch in front of the cornfields, as the Field of Dreams music played in the background.

Construction began on the 8,000-seat ballpark in August 2019, with plans to host the Yankees and White Sox in 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted MLB’s schedule and delayed the historic baseball event for a full year. The temporary ballpark sits right next to the original movie set.

