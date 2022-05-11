Kyrie Irving Blasts His Haters as ‘Cockroaches’ During Strange GTA V Twitch Stream

Kyrie Irving has been under constant scrutiny since the better part of last year and for good reason. The Brooklyn Nets star declined to get the covid-19 vaccine, disqualifying him from regular season games at the Barclays Center due to New York’s previous private sector mandate. Since his return to action in the playoffs, he encountered his old team in Boston and there was no love lost between him and the fans, going back and forth with them the whole series.

The Nets were eventually swept in four games by the Celtics, giving Irving plenty of downtime in the offseason to kick back and relax with a little GTA V. You’d think the controversial point guard would have learned his lesson with responding to haters but I guess not after Irving hit back at them during a Twitch stream Tuesday, mocking and calling them “cockroaches”.

Kyrie Irving claps back to the trolls on GTA V lmaooo 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RQJLB2WYRs — KiNg (@KiNgl077) May 10, 2022

“‘Oh Kyrie what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me. ‘What are you doing at home are you going to Cancún?’ Where are you? Are you at home? Kyrie you suck.’ Go to bed,” Irving said, mimicking his haters.

The flat-earther continued with the mockery, calling out Cleveland and Boston fans specifically.

“‘Go back to Cleveland, oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God.’ That’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches.” Kyrie sounds off on his trolls during a GTA Twitch stream (h/t @GothamGrant) pic.twitter.com/qmtafbB8Uz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

“‘Go back to Cleveland oh my God, Boston hates you, oh my God,’ that’s how y’all sound to me, cockroaches,” the Nets star said.

Oh Kyrie, so mature to snap back at probably adolescent teens in the comments making fun of you.

Irving hasn’t been shy about making his voice heard throughout the postseason, getting fined $50,000 for flipping the bird at Celtics fans and cursing them out during the first round of the playoffs.

Kyrie continued with the hater bashing Tuesday, calling out fans for saying “you must be on drugs”.

Kyrie “you must be on drugs” rant live on twitch pic.twitter.com/jkSUL3NsyF — Clown Guy (@tweetersclown) May 10, 2022

Safe to say if Irving is going to do another livestream in the future, best believe I’ll be tuned in for more “cockroach” talk.

