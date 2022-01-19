Kyrie Irving Unloads on Cleveland Cavaliers Fan for Heckling Him: ‘Motherf*ckers Still Ungrateful’

Kyrie Irving handles a lot of criticism, especially for his controversial Covid-19 vaccine stance, but recent heckles from the Cleveland Cavaliers crowd seem to hit him differently.

Irving spent six seasons in Cleveland, making four All-Star Games, two NBA Finals, and winning one championship. But that won’t stop the Cleveland crowd from trying to get under Irving’s skin when he returns as a road player. After the Brooklyn Nets traveled to Cleveland this week, a video of Irving firing back at a heckling Cavs fan went viral.

Kyrie chirped back at this Cavs fan heckling him. 🍿👀 (via _willswish/IG) pic.twitter.com/qAObz6tSUO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

“Got y’all a championship and mother*ckers still ungrateful,” Irving can be heard shouting to a courtside fan.

“Only one,” the annoying heckler repeated, scolding the superstar point guard for not helping the Cavs to more titles.

Irving played a massive role in helping the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals, Cleveland’s first major sports title since 1964. The seven-time All-Star drained the biggest shot of the series, making a clutch three-pointer over Steph Curry late in Game 7.

While Irving shouted back at the person, the courtside fan could have suffered the same fate as others and been removed from the arena by security. On separate occasions this season, LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, and Austin Rivers have demanded opposing fans get removed from their courtside seats for offensive heckling.

Because Irving is unvaccinated, New York City protocols bar him from entering the Nets’ arena for home games. The unique circumstance means Irving has to deal with hostile road fans for every game he plays in this season, without the occasional relief of performing in front of Brooklyn’s home crowd.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com