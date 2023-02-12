Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ sprained right ankle appeared to recover well during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII.

Before halftime, Mahomes was tackled by Philadephia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards. The Chiefs quarterback attempted to get up but struggled as he favored his right ankle, the same ankle he sprained against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the NFL’s playoffs.

After the halftime show performed by Rihanna, Mahomes and the Chiefs took the field and received the kickoff to start the second half.

Mahomes ran back and forth, and the ankle did not seem to bother the 2022 NFL’s Most Valuable Player. He ripped off a 12-yard run before Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scored the touchdown on a one-yard rush.

The score had the Chiefs still trailing the Eagles 24-21.

