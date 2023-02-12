WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Appears to Injure Same Ankle He Sprained Earlier in the Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to hurt the same ankle he sprained during the AFC Championship game.

Late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes rushed with the football, and he was tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards. Mahomes laid on the ground for a few seconds in pain, and he began to hobble off to the Kansas City sideline favoring his right ankle.

“Mahomes is slow to get up,” Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt said. “Remember that high ankle sprain he suffered against Jacksonville in the divisional.”

In the NFL’s Divisional Round, the Chiefs’ quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in his right ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He seemed to favor that same ankle coming off the field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense only scored seven of the team’s 14 points in the first half of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles led the Chiefs 24-14 at the end of the first half in Glendale, Arizona.

Watch above via Fox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com