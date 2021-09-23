Marshall Faked Out the Entire Planet On This 97-Yard Kick Return for a TD

Marshall running back and kick returner Rasheen Ali coasted 97 yards for a touchdown during Thursday’s game against Appalachian State thanks to a brilliantly faked handoff to a teammate.

Upon receiving the kick after a go-ahead touchdown by Appalachian State, Ali caught the ball at the 3 yard line and appeared to hand it off to a teammate for a reverse. Ali sold the handoff so well, everyone – the fans, the broadcasters, the cameraperson, and most crucially Marshall’s kickoff unit – assumed Ali no longer possessed the ball.

The rest was academic, as Ali ran down the sideline untouched for the six.

Play-by-play man Matt Barrie had Ali returning the ball 98 yards, but officially it’s gone in the books as a 97 yarder.

Ultimately, the return wasn’t enough, as Appalachian State prevailed 31-30.

