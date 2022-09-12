NBA Player Posts, Apologizes for Homophobic Instagram Story Calling Group of Men ‘Queer-A** N*****s’

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards posted and apologized for posting a homophobic Instagram story labeling a group of men “queer-ass n*****s.”

“Look at the queer-ass n*****s, man,” said Edwards in a video recording a group of men. “[Look at] the world [has] came to, bruh.”

The video was apparently taken from a car. A woman could be heard laughing in the background.

Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner 😭 pic.twitter.com/RQfUWEvpWX — Drew (@PGSupremacy) September 11, 2022

On Sunday, Edwards, who was the number one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, apologized.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!” he tweeted.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

In a Monday statement, the Timberwolves expressed disappointment over the video.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” said the team’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused so many.”

