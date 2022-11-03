Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Without Pay to Help Him ‘Understand the Harm and Danger’ of Anti-Semitism

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving without pay as the franchise continues its disastrous opening to yet another season.

Irving has been under fire for sharing an anti-Semitic video on Twitter and he has remained unapologetic. He will not play for at least five games as the team hopes he learns the error of his ways. The team also announced Irving will not receive a paycheck during the suspension:

Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.

A separate statement attributed to the organization said those close to the star have attempted to help him “understand” why spreading anti-Jewish bigotry is bad.

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate,” the statement reads. “We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.”

Irving refused to unequivocally disavow anti-Semitism, the team said, which left those around him “dismayed.”

“I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from,” the point guard said earlier this week.

The Nets fired head coach Steve Nash Tuesday due to the team’s woes on the court.

