NFL Quarterback Cam Newton Officially Returning to the Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton is returning to Carolina for a second tenure with the Panthers, as the franchise he once led to the Super Bowl is desperate for quarterback help.

Panthers reached agreement with QB Cam Newton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Newton last played for the Panthers during the 2019 season, starting two games before suffering a foot injury. Following the season, the Panthers moved on from Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater to be their starter.

Newton landed in New England, where he was less than spectacular in the task of replacing Tom Brady and was released prior to the start of this season. The Panthers similarly moved on from Bridgewater after one season and opted to give failed New York Jets draft pick Sam Darnold a chance at proving he still had franchise quarterback potential.

But with Darnold landing on IR earlier this week, the Panthers quarterback carousel continues to spin, making a desperate reunion with Newton seem like a not so terrible option. Darnold is scheduled to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury.

At 32-years-old, Newton is out to prove he still has something left in the tank and he’ll do so with the team he once had immense success with. Albeit with a different coach, different general manager and even a different owner than the one who presided over the Panthers for the majority of Newton’s tenure in Carolina.

Considering Newton hasn’t shown himself to be a franchise quarterback since 2017 and the Panthers are 4-5 on the year, the marriage is unlikely to produce results. But at a minimum, the reunion makes the Panthers a lot more interesting. Newton joins a quarterback room that currently contains P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley.

