Cam Newton Gets Vaccinated to Keep NFL Hopes Alive and Blasts Critics for ‘Undue Judgement’

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton announced he is now vaccinated against Covid-19, in hopes of boosting his chances at getting another NFL opportunity.

Despite taking the jab himself, Newton would not do much to motivate others to follow his lead, instead blasting people for their “undue judgement” over what he believes should be a personal decision.

“I have a message that I kind of wanna get out and I think the world has been on this judgement ram and I’m just calling people out for what it is,” Newton said before acknowledging he is now vaccinated.

“Prior to me getting the vaccination and even after getting the vaccination, I feel like it’s an undue judgement for no reason,” Newton continued on his YouTube channel. “You have to do what’s right for you.”

Unvaccinated NFL players are not permitted to leave the team while traveling, they must fly in different planes, eat meals by themselves and quarantine after a close contact with an individual who tests positive for Covid. Because of the league’s strict Covid protocols, it would be difficult for an unvaccinated player to sign with a team during the season.

While Newton was signed to the New England Patriots, he resisted the vaccine. A decision some analysts believe may have impacted his chance at winning the Patriots starting quarterback job.

“Hell yeah, I still want to play football. I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old,” Newton said, adding that he’s received offers but continues to wait for the right opportunity.

“It’s still a personal decision,” Newton said of the vaccine. “I was reluctant to a degree to get the vaccination being that the time I was on the team, the side effects weren’t beneficial to me. You hear the side effects about achiness, pain, body aches, being nauseous, or whatever.”

Newton did not have to deal with vaccine side effects while he was with the Patriots, but he did miss time twice during his tenure in New England because of the virus. Once after testing positive for Covid last year, and a second time after being forced to quarantine during training camp in August.

“Do what’s best for you and do not allow nobody else to make you think anything different,” the quarterback said. “Whether you get the shot or you don’t, just stay healthy.”

Watch above via Cam Newton’s YouTube page

