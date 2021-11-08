WATCH: Panthers Receiver ERUPTS at Quarterback Sam Darnold Over Putrid Performance

After a promising start to the season, winning his first three games with the Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold is proving what New York Jets fans already knew – that he is in fact one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

Continuing a five-week stretch of disastrous performances, Darnold threw three more picks Sunday afternoon and wide receiver Robby Anderson was fed up as he watched his quarterback toss the game away.

Although he didn’t admit it this time, it seemed like Darnold was “seeing ghosts” again against a Bill Belichick designed defense. Regardless of the reasoning, Anderson wasn’t interested in any excuses as he chastised his quarterback on the Panthers’ sideline.

Robby Anderson was not happy with Sam Darnold 😬

“What we’ve been doing obviously is not working,” Anderson said after the game. “If we keep doing that, that’s technically insanity. We’ve got to find a new way to work, and just find a way to get better, all across the board.”

Anderson and Darnold were teammates for two seasons with the Jets. The wide receiver went to Carolina last year and enjoyed his best season in the pros with 95 catches and nearly 1,100 yards. After reuniting with Darnold, Anderson has a very pedestrian 19 receptions for 206 yards on the season.

