NFL Star J.J. Watt Tweets He Went Into A-Fib Wed But Will Still Play Today, Says ‘Somebody Leaked Some Personal Information’

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed that he had experienced heart issues in a tweet he posted on Sunday, writing that he had just been told “somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.”

According to Watt’s tweet, “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.”

“That’s it,” he concluded.

Atrial fibrillation (“A-fib”) is a type of arrhythmia, or abnormal heart rhythm in which the atrial chambers of the heart beat rapidly and/or irregularly due to faulty electrical signals. A-fib can be asymptomatic or include symptoms like heart palpitations, lightheadedness, fainting, shortness of breath, and chest pain, and has been associated with an increased risk of heart failure and stroke.

According to CBS Sports, the 33-year-old Watt “did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant during Friday’s session.”

Watt’s tweet drew many supportive comments, but also expressions of concern for his health, with safety precautions for NFL players under increased scrutiny after the apparent concussions experienced by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

JJ, you are one of my fav players on and off the court. You have had an amazing HOF career. It was only 4 days ago. This really does not seem worth it. You still have to hours left before game time. Pls reconsider playing today 🙏 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 2, 2022

Life is bigger than football.

Glad you are OK. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2022

I used to have SVT & I had an ablation back in 2006. No more worries over wonky heart stuff, but I’m also not an athlete. You’re a really good guy & I hope you follow up with a cardiologist because you really should be resting after your heart goes through an event like that ♥️ — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) October 2, 2022

A-fib is treatable but no joke. The quick turn to playing today seems… hasty. https://t.co/KMVhybxBcN — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 2, 2022

This used to happen to me. Hope JJ considers an ablation if this keeps happening. Best of luck. https://t.co/ASI3T4PQqQ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 2, 2022

Okay. Sounds like something an NFL doctor would approve. https://t.co/iP2tQV0O5d — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 2, 2022

“had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today” is a very wild statement. https://t.co/UjU4kNdiKS — Zito (@_Zeets) October 2, 2022

Glad that JJ Watt is going to be okay. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular rapid heartbeat that has actually been shown to be more common in young athletes than the general population. Treatment involves “cardioversion” which restores a normal heart beat. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/DUzWqCm9NZ — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) October 2, 2022

The morning of Dirk’s retirement game, (4/21/19) after being in AFib for more than 24hrs. A record for me. They hit me with the paddles and zapped me into rhythm. My ❤️ has been in rhythm since. Not the same as playing football , but you got this @JJWatt https://t.co/RSRdypULwk — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 2, 2022

The Cardinals are in Charlotte, North Carolina today to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 pm ET.

