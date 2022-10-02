NFL Star J.J. Watt Tweets He Went Into A-Fib Wed But Will Still Play Today, Says ‘Somebody Leaked Some Personal Information’

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed that he had experienced heart issues in a tweet he posted on Sunday, writing that he had just been told “somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.”

According to Watt’s tweet, “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.”

“That’s it,” he concluded.

Atrial fibrillation (“A-fib”) is a type of arrhythmia, or abnormal heart rhythm in which the atrial chambers of the heart beat rapidly and/or irregularly due to faulty electrical signals. A-fib can be asymptomatic or include symptoms like heart palpitations, lightheadedness, fainting, shortness of breath, and chest pain, and has been associated with an increased risk of heart failure and stroke.

According to CBS Sports, the 33-year-old Watt “did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant during Friday’s session.”

Watt’s tweet drew many supportive comments, but also expressions of concern for his health, with safety precautions for NFL players under increased scrutiny after the apparent concussions experienced by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Cardinals are in Charlotte, North Carolina today to face off against the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 pm ET.

