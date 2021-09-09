NFL Twitter Is ECSTATIC Over the Return of the Collinsworth Slide: ‘The NFL Is Back Baby!’

The Slide is back.

After a 2020 NFL season that featured empty stadiums and remote broadcasts thanks to the pandemic, NBC’s Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth returned to the booth in to call the first game of the 2021 NFL regular season, featuring the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

For a country that’s desperate for a return to the normalcy we all remember from the Before Times, Collinsworth reprising his internet-famous entrance was just what the doctor ordered.

“Partner,” said Michaels. “Come sliding back in here.”

The season was underway, and Twitter was delighted.

THE FIRST SLIDE IN OF THE SEASON. FOOTBALL IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/kfTGc2yL5q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2021

The first Collinsworth slide just hits different. — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) September 10, 2021

One more step closer to normal: The Collinsworth Slide returns! pic.twitter.com/ATTWsutrzW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2021

The Collinsworth slide in! The NFL is back baby! — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) September 10, 2021

missed the Collinsworth slide more than I care to admit — Megan Schuster (@megschuster) September 10, 2021

INJECT THE COLLINSWORTH SLIDE INTO MY VEINS WE ARE BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/QSZlaLVUMV — Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) September 10, 2021

Watch above via NBC.

