NFL Twitter Is ECSTATIC Over the Return of the Collinsworth Slide: ‘The NFL Is Back Baby!’

By Michael LucianoSep 9th, 2021, 11:15 pm
 

The Slide is back.

After a 2020 NFL season that featured empty stadiums and remote broadcasts thanks to the pandemic, NBC’s Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth returned to the booth in to call the first game of the 2021 NFL regular season, featuring the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

For a country that’s desperate for a return to the normalcy we all remember from the Before Times, Collinsworth reprising his internet-famous entrance was just what the doctor ordered.

“Partner,” said Michaels. “Come sliding back in here.”

The season was underway, and Twitter was delighted.

Watch above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: