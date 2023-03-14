NY Democrats Threaten Madison Square Garden Owner Over Controversial Use of Facial Recognition Technology

New York State Senate Democrats have reportedly threatened to strip Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan‘s property tax exemption over his use of facial recognition technology.

Dolan was criticized for using advanced facial recognition software to boot people from his venues. He banned lawyers who work for a law firm that represents people he is involved in litigation against. New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has demanded documents from MSG to show that the “World’s Most Famous Arena” is not violating the civil rights of New Yorkers.

In January, Dolan floated the idea of prohibiting alcohol from his own properties in retaliation to the New York State Liquor Authority’s threat to revoke his liquor license.

According to the Daily News, lawmakers in Albany have proposed a budget resolution that will take away a 40-year-old property tax exemption for MSG. The $42 million could reportedly go to the MTA, New York City’s transportation service.

“Millions of businesses across the state of New York pay property taxes, and Madison Square Garden doesn’t. What’s wrong with this picture?” state Senator Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) said.

Hoylman proposed a bill to remove the tax break from Dolan’s properties.

Dolan and Holyman have clashed in the past. In his one-on-one interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto, Dolan mentioned the state senator by name while discussing the crime in New York City.

“He’s got a piece of legislation called ‘Clean Slate,’ so if you’re a criminal, it’s clean slate. We’re gonna start all over again; you’re not a criminal anymore,” Dolan added. “And if you commit another crime, you get another clean slate.”

“This particular legislation he’s working on now is one where if you’re a landlord, you don’t get to do a criminal check on the person. So you could have a pedophile literally move in next door to you, and your landlord can do nothing about it.”

A spokesperson for Dolan continued to rail against the state Senator in a statement to the New York Post.

“It’s interesting that Senator Hoylman is rallying to end governmental subsidies for corporations when just last year he voted in favor of legislation that extends a $420 million government subsidy for the film industry and currently sponsors legislation to create new subsidies for the musical and theatrical production industry,” the spokesperson said.

“Madison Square Garden is a significant job creator and an economic leader within both our community and the city,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for New York’s Governor, Kathy Hochul (D-NY), was asked by the Post if the Governor would sign the bill proposed to remove MSG’s property tax break.

“Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget makes transformative investments to make New York more affordable, more livable, and safer, and she looks forward to working with the legislature on the final budget that meets the needs of all New Yorkers,” the spokesperson said.

The budget proposal has not been formally proposed as of writing this post.

