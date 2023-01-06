NY Sports Talk Radio Host Threatens To Call Boss To Have Producer Of Another Show Fired: ‘One Phone Call And You Would Be On Unemployment’

ESPN Radio New York host Michael Kay threatened to call his boss to get a producer of another show fired after Kay did not appreciate what was said about his show.

The DiPietro & Rothenberg show’s producer, Ray Santiago, got himself into hot water on Friday and aggravated Kay, who hosts The Michael Kay Show, after Santiago blasted Kay’s show about their fall in the ratings. On Friday’s show, Kay played the audio for his co-hosts, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, to hear Santigao’s hot take about the afternoon show.

“I mean, I got to throw this out there. Is it the fear that this show is now on the rise, and that show’s kinda going in the other direction lately?” Santiago said. “There’s a lot of personal shots being taken there.”

“I think it’s getting a little, little personal over there, and if I’m gonna keep taking shots, maybe they should take a couple as well,” Santiago added.

Those comments did not sit well with Kay, and he had the YES Network camera focus on just him. Kay decided to threaten the producer’s job.

“Do you realize, Ray, that all I’d have to do is make one phone call, and you would be on the unemployment line,” Kay angrily said.

Kay doubled down that he was ready to get on the phone and call a boss and get Santiago fired for blasting The Michael Kay Show‘s ratings.

“One phone call, which I’m considering making, and you will be fired!” Kay shouted. “Do you realize that?”

Kay also told his bosses at ESPN Radio that he would not help promote their morning show, DiPietro & Rothenberg.

“Here’s another thing, management that’s listening; I am never talking about that show again,” Kay continued. “If that’s what that guy’s gonna do, I have no use. Let them do what they do. We’ll do what we do, but remember, Ray, I am really, really sitting on the fence right now about getting you canned. Opening your mouth when you shouldn’t have.”

Perhaps this was a ploy for Kay to get his show’s ratings up. The Michael Kay Show trails WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts‘ show, Carton & Roberts, heavily in the ratings for afternoon drive radio shows in New York City. In the second month of the fall ratings, Carton & Roberts posted an 8.3 compared to The Michael Kay Show‘s 2.8.

Watch above via the YES Network.

