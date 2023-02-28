Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Hits Back at Joe Rogan: ‘Grown *ss Men Hating on Women in General is Pathetic’

Brittany Matthews, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, blasted Joe Rogan over a recent joke he made at her expense, calling him “pathetic.”

On Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan had comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir on, and the four began to talk about Super Bowl LVII. Gillis mentioned Mahomes’ wife Brittany, and younger brother Jackson — who goes viral on TikTok with obnoxious dances.

“You know what I like, though? I came around on Jackson,” Gillis said. “The brother that does TikToks, and his wife, his annoying wife that screams. Everyone hates on them, and it actually makes me happy.”

Gillis explained to Rogan that Matthews recorded herself in the luxury suite when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

“Her and his brother, his brother does like TikToks, and Patrick obviously is the man,” Gillis said. “And he’s got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box doing all that shit. And his wife is up there like, ‘you thought you were gonna beat us — think again!'”

After Rogan’s producer, Jamie Vernon, rolled footage from a Chiefs’ win of Jackson and Brittany celebrating, the UFC color commentator made a joke that didn’t sit well with Mahomes’ wife.

“Woah, Jesus. Problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced,” Rogan said, which got a laugh out of the guys on the show. “They come after you with that same energy.”

Brittany fired back with a few tweets of her own after Rogan’s comments went viral.

She wrote:

Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…

She followed up that tweet with:

Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic.

Mahomes and Matthews have two kids together, and the star quarterback won Super Bowl LVII’s Most Valuable Player after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

