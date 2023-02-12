Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a fiery speech to his teammates and fans after he was named Super Bowl LVII MVP.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on a late game-winning field goal by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. The Eagles were left with mere seconds to complete a Hail Mary, and quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ throw came up short.

After the stage was set up on the field, Fox Sports’ Terry Bradshaw informed the crowd that Mahomes had been named MVP of the game.

In his remarks, Mahomes credited his teammates.

“I told y’all this week, there’s nothing that’s going to keep me off the football field, and I just want to shout out my teammates, man. We challenged each other. It took everybody to win this football game. So, shoutout my teammates, baby! We’re Super Bowl Champs! Let’s go!”

Mahomes re-injured his right ankle that he sprained during the Chiefs’ Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He returned for the second half and led the offense right down the field for a touchdown.

Bradshaw called the Chiefs a “dynasty” since the win became Kansas City’s second Super Bowl win in four years, but Mahomes was not ready to repeat Bradshaw’s words.

“I’m not going to say dynasty yet; we’re not done!” Mahomes said. “So I’m not going to say dynasty yet! I like when you call it.”

Mahomes became the first player to win MVP of the NFL and of the Super Bowl in the same season since 1999.

Watch above via Fox.

