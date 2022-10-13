Phil Mickelson Confronted on His Criticism of Saudis During Presser IN Saudi Arabia — Mounts Comically Dubious Denial

Phil Mickelson, in Saudi Arabia, claimed Thursday he never gave an interview to sports writer Alan Shipnuck — who printed Mickelson’s fierce criticism of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record in an excerpt from his upcoming biography of the controversial golfer.

“So I will reiterate, I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck,” Mickelson said during a press conference in the kingdom.

Mickelson added how great the partners of LIV Golf were, and he appreciates their time together.

“I find my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive, and I have the utmost respect for everybody I’ve been involved with,” Mickelson concluded.

Shipnuck revealed the comments Mickelson made regarding his thought process behind joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Tour in February. The author wrote Mickelson criticized the Saudis on their history of human rights violations, but argued he would still join the Saudi-backed league since he felt the PGA did not treat their golfers properly.

The comments Mickelson now apparently denies that he made to Shipnuck were:

“They’re scary motherfuckers to get involved with. We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all this why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson later apologized for the remarks and explained the issue he has with off-the-record comments.

He said:

“There is a problem of off the record comments being shared out of contex and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerly regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. it was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this”.

Mickelson did eventually join LIV Golf with a reported $200 million contract.

Mickelson drew heavy criticism from fans located in the New York and New Jersey area when LIV played a tournament at former president Donald Trump‘s Bedminster golf club. The event drew protests from families of victims killed in the 9/11 terror attacks linked to Saudi Arabia.

