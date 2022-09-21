Dr. Oz Labels Fetterman ‘Most Pro-Murderer Candidate in America’

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz dubbed his Democratic opponent John Fetterman “the most pro-murderer candidate in America right now.”

The former TV star laid into Fetterman during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax’s Wake Up America, taking issue with the Democrat’s work advocating for the release of some convicted criminals through his past work on the state’s Board of Pardons.

“He is the most pro-murderer candidate in America right now, and it’s stunning when you hear the specific cases. Times when he has actually lobbied to release first-degree murderers,” Oz said.

He then mentioned a case involving a man charged with killing his girlfriend’s mother and claimed this example and others of Fetterman trying to get convicted criminals released is why recent polling has the two so close.

“That’s one of the reasons that the polls have closed so dramatically,” Oz, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, said.

In cities like Philadelphia, he added, things like crime can be a much bigger issue than the economy.

“Murder is a major problem because it’s higher than it has ever been before,” the Republican said of the city.

Oz’s campaign released an ad recently accusing Fetterman of wanting to “release one-third of prisoners and eliminate life sentences for murderers” based on past comments from the Democrat on cutting prison populations. Fetterman’s campaign dismissed the ad as misleading.

Oz also accused Fetterman of dodging debates and media questions, claiming his insulation from voter questions is a “threat to democracy.”

“He’s not answering questions from the press. He’s not taking voter questions,” he said. “This is a real threat to democracy, because if you don’t hold your candidates accountable, you don’t push them to answer basic questions about their policies.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com