More than two months after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns, podcaster Tim Dillon is ranting against superstar athlete Naomi Osaka for wanting to avoid media attention.

“That b*tch Naomi Osaka who didn’t wanna do the interviews, shut the f*ck up,” Dillon suggested. “Do the f*cking interviews you dumb b*tch.”

Prior to withdrawing from the French Open, Osaka stated her plans to boycott the media, a decision that was met with mixed reactions from the press. Osaka later wrote a letter for Time Magazine, explaining changes she believes need to be made in sports by reforming athlete press-conferences.

“Do you know how much money you’re making to play f*cking tennis?” Dillon continued. “Tennis is stupid. It’s a stupid sport for racist White people. And somehow you figured out a way to dominate that sport, more power to you.”

Osaka has figured out a way to dominate in tennis, turning herself into a global star and it’s hardly due to participating in press conferences where athletes respond to repetitively generic questions from the press.

“You’re supposed to enjoy the interviews because you’re supposed to sit there and forget the last one. And you forget because YOU’RE AN IDIOT! YOU’RE DUMB!” Dillon yelled while his producer cackled in the background. “The reason that you f*cking do well is you’re dumb…You hit a ball over a net and you’re the best at it because you’re stupid, because you don’t question why you do it.”

“I’ve had enough with the mental health,” Dillon adds. My mother is a legit mental patient…and do you know what genuinely mentally ill people think? They think they SHOULD be in the Olympics.”

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com