Sen. Ron Johnson Under Fire for Lauding Covid-Truther Alex Berenson as a ‘Courageous Voice of Reason’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is coming under fire for lauding frequent Fox News guest and vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson as a “courageous voice of reason.”

“Alex Berenson has been a courageous voice of reason throughout the pandemic. As a result he has been censored. During his suspension on Twitter, you can find him on Substack … He provides a valuable counter perspective to the group-think mainstream media,” tweeted Johnson on Monday.

Verified Twitter users across much of the political spectrum slammed Johnson:

Yeah, it’s definitely the case that he was suspended for being a “courageous voice of reason,” sure, and not because he was constantly misrepresenting the safety and efficacy of the vaccine with a book coming out this fall. pic.twitter.com/9zOlThLscc — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 2, 2021

Berenson is an anti-vaxer who literally encouraged his followers to catch Covid rather than get the vaccine. https://t.co/E5NTpE62Dq — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 2, 2021

Ron Johnson is a fan of COVID liars Alex Berenson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (https://t.co/SqbgZdf7na). pic.twitter.com/YbFdncGYzD — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) August 2, 2021

seems like a problem that a U.S. Senator is discouraging people from getting vaccinated, encouraging them to purposefully get infected with a deadly disease, and pushing the idea that masks don’t work. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 2, 2021

Oh FFS. Berenson is thoroughly bat shit crazy. RonAnon is all-in. https://t.co/1ryorsf60I — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 2, 2021

No, he really doesn’t. Stop being old man crazy. https://t.co/zdvjIV5btA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 2, 2021

Feingold-RonJohn up there w Fritz-DeMint in Senate transitionshttps://t.co/nyzCsGxIWg — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 2, 2021

No. Absolutely not. Alex Berenson has been wrong at every turn and has encouraged people to get COVID instead of the vaccine. Ron Johnson is unfit to hold any public office ever again and if he runs again I hope this tweet costs him the election. https://t.co/lIzEwtNaXN — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 2, 2021

Oh Senator, come on man…Alex Berenson is an anti-vaxer who does nothing but spread dangerous misinformation. Which is why Tucker Carlson has him on all the time. https://t.co/lyndJJfRhd — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 2, 2021

Alex Berenson is a liar whose lies are killing people. Twitter is right to suspend him and should delete his account, too. And senators shouldn’t be helping spread his lies to more of their constituents. pic.twitter.com/Q5ptUPp2zM — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) August 2, 2021

