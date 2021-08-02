Sen. Ron Johnson Under Fire for Lauding Covid-Truther Alex Berenson as a ‘Courageous Voice of Reason’

By Jackson RichmanAug 2nd, 2021, 10:28 am
 

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is coming under fire for lauding frequent Fox News guest and vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson as a “courageous voice of reason.”

“Alex Berenson has been a courageous voice of reason throughout the pandemic. As a result he has been censored. During his suspension on Twitter, you can find him on Substack … He provides a valuable counter perspective to the group-think mainstream media,” tweeted Johnson on Monday.

Verified Twitter users across much of the political spectrum slammed Johnson:

