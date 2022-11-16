Qatari Officials Threaten To Smash Danish Reporter’s Camera During Live Broadcast Ahead Of World Cup

A trio of Qatari officials threatened to smash a Danish TV reporter’s camera as he tried to film a live segment ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA faced backlash from media members and players because Qatar was chosen to host the 2022 World Cup, and the country had been accused of poor human rights records. There have been deaths of many migrant workers who helped build the stadiums and hotels, and soccer stars have been outspoken against Qatar hosting the games.

The World Cup had to be moved from June through July to November through most of December because of the heat in Qatar’s summers.

In the video shown by Sky Sports, Danish journalist Rasmus Tantholdt had his report crashed by the Qatari officials. One official tried to cover the camera lens with his hand to block the cameraman’s shot.

“You invited the whole world to come here. Why can’t we film?” Tantholdt asked. “It’s a public place.”

The camera cut to Tantholdt as he showed the officials his permit that would allow him to film, but the officials gave Tantholdt resistance to continue his report. One man put his hand on the lens again and gave the camera a soft shove to try and shield the cameraman from being able to capture the scene.

“You can break the camera. You want to break the camera?” Tantholdt asked as his patience ran out. “Okay, you break the camera. So you’re threatening us by smashing the camera?”

Sky Sports Senior Reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that Tantholdt received an apology from the Qatari Organization Committee.

Dorsett read a brief statement from the Qatari Organization Committee that read:

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament’s accreditation filming permit. An apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security. Before the crew resumed activity. Tournament organizers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

Watch above via Sky Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com