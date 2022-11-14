Raiders QB Derek Carr Breaks Down, Calls Out Teammates After Disappointing Season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave an emotional speech and called out his teammates Sunday evening at a press conference after losing to the Indianapolis Colts.

Carr and the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday dropped their season record to (2-7), and they are last in the AFC West standings.

A dejected Carr stood at the podium to take questions from media members, clearly frustrated after the loss.

A reporter began to ask Carr a question comparing last year’s team to this year’s. Last year, the Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden resigned in the middle of the season after homophobic and misogynistic emails he sent were leaked. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a car accident that killed a young woman and her dog, and he was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, and reckless driving.

“Derek, I’m going to ask this with the utmost respect last year with what you did with this team, with everything you guys went through, you endured, and got to the playoffs. This year it just seems there’s frustration at times obviously after these losses,” the reporter said. “Is there, in any way, a disconnect with what you’re trying to do and this new staff as far as the system?”

Carr supported head coach Josh McDaniels and the rest of the coaching staff as he became teary-eyed and choked up.

“I don’t think so,” Carr said. I love Josh; I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, way more success than I’ve ever had.”

Another media member began to ask Carr a question, but Carr stopped him and continued to answer the first question.

“I’m sorry for being emotional,” Carr added. “I’m just pissed off about some of the things that a lot of us try to do just to practice. What we put our bodies through to sleep at night.”

Carr became almost speechless as he tried to gather himself and continue to make his point about the sacrifices some on the team had to go through to play.

“And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off,” Carr continued. “Pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice what they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we could be there for one each other.”

Carr elaborated and called out his teammates, or the ones he felt did not care about Sunday’s loss and the poor season the Raiders have had.

“And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place,” Carr said. “And as a leader, that pisses me off if I’m being honest.”

Watch above via Las Vegas Raiders.

