Michael Moore Reveals Hillary Clinton Campaign Rejected Anti-Trump Debate Zingers from Him, Bill Maher, Others

In an interview discussing his prediction of a blue “tsunami” in the midterms, Michael Moore revealed he and other celebrities were rejected by the Democratic Party when they offered some anti-Donald Trump zingers to Hillary Clinton for her debates during the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking to The Guardian, Moore called on Democrats to rely more on storytellers and creatives for their messaging going forward — the Canadian Bacon director pointed to the party’s “scare tactics” being behind Republicans potentially taking a slim majority in the House.

“We offered to write great lines to throw at Trump whose skin is so thin – and if she delivered them right – would just slide in and he’ll explode on the stage on live TV,” Moore said. “We were all-in on it, and nobody was going to know.”

Others that were part of this strange offer were Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Bill Maher. According to Moore, the strategy was rejected by Democrats at the time.

“They said, why would you do that? You know Amy, her comedy is apparently kind of dirty. Chris Rock, well he’s kind of controversial. They didn’t even get to me. They were so afraid of fucking up and being blamed,” Moore said.

Despite the rejection, Moore claimed Democrats need more strategies like the one he offered. He even recommended calling some Monty Python comedians, some of whom have recently and notably taken stances against the effect of wokeism on art.

“Call me. Call a couple of Monty Python people. Call us!” Moore said.

Moore said in the same interview he doubted predictions of a red wave in the midterms from the beginning.

“I never doubted it – there was no way the Republicans were going to have some kind of landslide,” he said.

