‘Ridiculous’: Tom Brady Bashes NFL for Suspending Mike Evans Over Saints Brawl

Tom Brady bashed the NFL for suspending Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in a brawl with the Saints.

Here’s another angle of the fight from Mike Evans says the reason he went after Lattimore was because he threw a punch. You can clearly see here that Fournette pushes Lattimore & as that happens Evans sprints at Lattimore & lays him out. pic.twitter.com/Lhrau6rFay — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 19, 2022

Evans shoved Saints player Marshon Lattimore to the ground causing a fight between both teams. Brady, on his Let’s Go podcast, made it well known how he feels about Evans being the only player suspended from the fight.

“I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension,” Brady said. I think that’s ridiculous. You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place.”

Brady made it clear he has support for his wide receiver and Evans’ actions would not go unnoticed.

“I love Mike and the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me, it means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend,” Brady added. And Mike knows how I feel about him.”

Sunday’s win was Brady’s first win in New Orleans since he left the New England Patriots to join the Buccaneers.

“It was an emotional game against a team we have a tough time with,” Brady added.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast.

