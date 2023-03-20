LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league which lured away a number of top PGA Tour stars with jawdropping nine-figure contracts, has struggled to make a dent on broadcast TV.

According to a report from Kevin Van Valkenburg of the golf site No Laying Up, LIV posted a dismal 0.14 rating for second round coverage of its event in Tucson on Saturday across 33 metered markets on the CW network. That’s down even from the 0.2 LIV reportedly notched for its season-opening event in Mexico three weeks ago.

Back in January, LIV signed a multi-year deal to broadcast its tournaments on the CW — this after the Saudi-funded outfit aired its 2022 events on Youtube and other streaming platforms. They have tried to counter-program the PGA Tour by scheduling their tournaments for weekends on which the PGA Tour events have traditionally drawn weaker fields. But the strategy is not yet paying dividends.

LIV Golf’s roster includes legendary six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, reigning British Open champion Cam Smith, and a host of other players recognizable to golf fans, but many of whom are thought to be past their prime.

Critics dismiss LIV Golf as an attempt at sportswashing on the part of the Saudi Arabian regime. The tour boasts a notable ally in former President Donald Trump, whose courses are slated to host a number of LIV events later this season.

