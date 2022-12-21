Shannon Sharpe Blasts ‘Proven Liar’ Aaron Rodgers For Calling The Athletic’s Report About Hand Signals A ‘Nothing-Burger’

Fox Sports star Shannon Sharpe called out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers trashed The Athletic‘s report about his hand signals with teammates.

The Athletic published a story that claimed the Packers wide receivers had a tough time understanding the complex hand signals at the line of scrimmage Rodgers used to change the receivers’ routes.

In his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, the quarterback defended himself against the claim and lashed out at the story.

“It is, by far, the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said about the article.

Rodgers added, “95 percent of that article is absolute complete horseshit.”

On Wednesday’s Undisputed, Sharpe was asked whose side he’d take in the battle.

“So let me get this straight, should I believe a proven liar or former and current players that’s willing to go on the record,” Sharpe said.

The Hall of Fame tight end doubled his claim that Rodgers was a liar, so he does not believe anything out of Rodgers’ mouth.

“So, who should I believe?” Sharpe questioned. “A guy that’s a proven liar; if Aaron Rodgers came to me right now and says ‘Shannon don’t go outside, the sky’s falling,’ I’m a dead mofo cause the sky gon drop on my head, cause I don’t believe anything he says.”

Sharpe explained that Packers rookie receivers had performed below the league average in their first year when they drafted them compared to other teams rookie’s with great quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees.

“They said it; I gotta know hand signals that we don’t practice; only he knows!” Sharpe shouted. “What?”

Sharpe described how coaches would explain hand signals in team meetings when he played so that everyone would be on the same page. He explained how tough it would be to go on the field and not know what signal the quarterback called out.

“Skip, how am I gonna know the hand signals when he don’t practice them cause no one told us what they are!” Sharpe continued. “And now he gets upset because again Skip ‘they’re not that hard,’ for you, cause you know them dumb-dumb!”

“So you ain’t not gonna teach them cause you might get released,” Sharpe added. “And if you get released, you might go somewhere else and tell us our hand signals. Really? So he’s mad at the article, but you gon be mad at these guys that went on the record?”

“Shay-Shay” concluded his rant by siding with The Athletic‘s reporting and took another dig at Rodgers.

“I believe everything that was written in this article, I believe it,” Sharpe said. “Guess what, ain’t no ‘sources said’ or ‘this here said,’ these guys got their name on it! They got eight, nine guys that got their name on it! And so now I’m gonna believe Aaron Rodgers?”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

