Shannon Sharpe Erupts Over ‘Delusional’ Antonio Brown, ‘Nobody Trusts You!’

Another day, another outrageous take from the Undisputed crew. This time it was Shannon Sharpe who went over the top, reacting to the news that Antonio Brown would only get surgery on his ankle if he has a commitment from an NFL team prior to the operation.

The poor decision by Brown sent Sharpe over the moon as he couldn’t comprehend why the star wideout was conducting his business like this.

“The man said I need to get my ankle fixed but I want to make sure I have an obligation or commitment from a team,” Sharpe started, getting more angry as he went on.”People don’t get surgeries because of where they are going to work A.B.!”

Sharpe then went on to use his own personal experiences with injuries to solidify his point about Brown’s negligence to get surgery.

“Even if I wasn’t working at Fox, I was gonna have my hips repaired,” Sharpe yelled, Skip Bayless nodding along. “I wanted a better quality of life A.B.!”

The former player then went on to explain the NFL injury insurance that players are eligible for, meaning the surgery wouldn’t cost A.B. a dime even if he wasn’t on a team by training camp.

“A.B., you have NFL medical insurance for the next five years anyway. You can get surgery at no cost to you, you don’t need to be on a team,” Sharpe exclaimed.

Brown’s decision comes after doing an interview with TMZ where he questioned why other top receivers like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have earned big-time contracts while he is still unsigned.

Antonio Brown wonders why other wide receivers are getting big contracts and he isn't 💰 pic.twitter.com/9Seo81xzlS — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) March 31, 2022

“I still feel like I can put up big numbers,” Brown said in the interview. “I see what these guys are getting paid. I just wonder why my value isn’t being upheld as the same.”

Sharpe couldn’t believe Brown compared himself to players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, as Brown has been far too erratic since being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to pay him long term money.

“I need those people that were cosigning A.B. when he was doing all of that bull jive from Pittsburgh to Oakland to New England to Tampa,” Sharpe stated. “I need y’all to explain to him, ‘A.B. bro we love you but this is the reason why you’re not getting that payday ever, ever, ever again’. A.B. is delusional. There’s something seriously wrong with A.B. that this man really thinks; he does not understand. A.B., you have been on four teams in four years and you’ve gotten released from three of those teams! And you don’t know why you can’t get a payday. Nobody trusts you!”

