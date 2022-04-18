Shannon Sharpe Insists That If He Were Kyrie Irving, He Would Have Gotten Physical With a Few Fans

Kyrie Irving was berated by Boston Celtics fans Saturday during game one of the NBA playoffs, to which he responded by flashing the middle finger a few times to the crowd. According to Shannon Sharpe? He would have handled it differently if he were the Nets star point guard.

The ex-NFL player and Undisputed co-host explained on Monday morning that while he condemned Irving for responding in the manner that he did, he may have taken things in a different suggestion. He then suggested that Irving may have been a target of racial prejudice by the Boston crowd historically known for this type of behavior.

“You would like to think that Boston would like to move away from this kind of history because more times than not, it has been the old Boston garden. It’s been the Red Sox, what is being heard, what’s being said. You would like to think over the course of time, 50, 60, 70 years, we are better than that, bigger than that. We will move past that. But they seem to embrace that, like it is a badge of honor to them. When you come here, we get on you so bad, people get out of their games, Sharpe said. “As a society, Skip [Bayless], we keep saying we are better than that. Are we? Are we really? Skip, at some point in time, we must come to the realization that this is who we are as a nation, as a country. And it is only getting worse.”

His tv counterpart, Skip Bayless, then imposed the idea that Sharpe would have acted differently if he were in Kyrie’s shoes, to which the ex-player detailed how he would have responded to the Boston faithful.

“I would tell someone, throw the ball over my head, imma go into the stands. Imma make like I’m trying to receive the ball and Imma catch somebody with an elbow, right on the chin,” Sharpe exclaimed. “Hey, I’m just going for the ball, Skip. It’s the playoffs, you know? Every possession matters. So I would stop and say hey, ‘when you come down the court, on this side over here, throw the ball over my head.’ Imma clean a couple of them clocks. It’ll calm down.”

