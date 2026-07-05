A stunning ruling by FIFA will pave the way for U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun to play Monday night in the crucial Round of 16 World Cup match against Belgium.

In a statement to its website, FIFA has suspended the red card Balogun received in the Round of 32 match against Bosnia last Wednesday. Balogun was immediately ejected from that match, and — per World Cup rules — was slated to be suspended for Monday night’s showdown against Belgium as well.

FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body, explained the shocking intervention in their statement.

“By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year,” the statement said.

The rule they cited gives FIFA broad — though seldom used — justification to “fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

Balogun has been one of the best players in this year’s World Cup — leading the U.S. squad with four goals scored. The chances of the U.S. to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals — which they have only done once before in their history — figure to be immeasurably improved with Balogun on the pitch

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