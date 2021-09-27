Shaq Blasts Celebrities, Renounces His Status as One: ‘These People Are Out of Their Freaking Minds’

Shaquille O’Neal is a massive celebrity, in size and status, but the 7-foot-1 giant is begging everyone to stop considering him one.

“These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one, I denounce my celebrity-ness today,” O’Neal told the New York Post. “I’m done with it.”

Shaq was a celebrity during his 19-year NBA career of playing basketball like a real-life superhero, and his fame has not diminished since retiring. The Hall-of-Famer remains relevant with movie appearances and covering the NBA alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on TNT.

O’Neal bashed celebrities during his interview with The Post, in which he was promoting his new campaign with Kellogg’s. An endorsement deal fit for a celebrity, just don’t tell Shaq that.

“Celebrities are crazy,” O’Neal ranted. “I don’t want to be in that category. They are, they’re going freaking insane.. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking mind with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.”

“Just because I made it, don’t mean I’m bigger than you,” O’Neal added. “Just cause I made it don’t mean that I’m smarter than you. Just cause I have more money than you don’t mean that I’m better than you.”

Shaq told The Post that he tries to do at least two random acts of kindness per week. Some of those kind gestures have gone viral in the past, with O’Neal notably paying for a stranger’s engagement ring earlier this year.

“When they talk about Shaq, say ‘he’s a nice guy’…I want people to say ‘bro he’s nice, he didn’t have an entourage,'” O’Neal explained.

