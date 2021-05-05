One week after they showed Shaquille O’Neal in a compromising position, flashing his butt cheeks on national TV, the NBA on TNT crew caught the Hall-of-Famer with a big booger hanging out of his nose.

Shaq’s TNT co-hosts Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe were relegated to both laughter and horror at the scene. While showing Lakers’ highlights, Parker attempted to alert Shaq about the bat in his cave. But Shaq was less shrewd, bringing the scene to live television as Wade and Lefkoe quickly joined in, acknowledging they saw the big booger too.

“Ain’t no Kleenex going to help that booger.” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xYLTOsFi0w — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021

TNT later aired video of Shaq using his cell phone’s camera to find the dried mucus and pick it off his face, while Wade quickly held up a roll of paper towels, saying “ain’t no Kleenex going to help that booger!”

“Half his brain came out of his head,” Lefkoe added.

Last week it was Shaq’s butt, this week it’s his booger. There’s no telling what the Big Fella has in store for TNT’s audience next.

Watch above via, TNT

