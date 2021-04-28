Shaquille O’Neal was cringing Tuesday night as the NBA on TNT crew flashed back to a photo of the former Los Angeles Lakers center hiking up his shorts to reveal his butt cheeks. Watch the video above at your own discretion.

TNT unearthed the photo of Shaq from his first media day with the Lakers in 1996 and flashed the image on screen for his co-hosts Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe. In the picture, Shaq is standing over Rick Fox and does a good job of distracting his former teammate who was mid-interview.

Shaq was noticeably uncomfortable during the hilarious segment, but the TNT crew did little to spare the Hall-of-Fame center from embarrassment, as they repeatedly displayed the image.

“Turn that off man, my mama watching the show,” Shaq said. “Sorry, mommy! That’s photoshopped,” he added.

“I’m not eating steak no more, ever!” said Wade who wondered why Shaq wasn’t wearing any underwear. “That looks like a well-done steak.”

Even without Charles Barkley in the studio, the NBA on TNT remains must-watch television.

Watch above via, TNT

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]