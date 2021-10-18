Sharks’ Evander Kane Suspended TWENTY-ONE GAMES After Reportedly Using Fake Vaccination Card

The San Jose Sharks will be without Evander Kane for more than a quarter of the season after the NHL suspended the winger on Monday for a whopping 21 games for breaking the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

Last month, the NHL opened two investigations into Kane. One was related to a potential violation of Covid rules. The other involved “serious accusations relating to his past behavior” toward his estranged wife. These inquiries came in the immediate aftermath of yet another investigation into Kane, which sought to determine whether he gambled on NHL games. He was cleared in that instance.

Earlier this month it was reported that Kane had allegedly used a fake vaccination card, which is illegal in both the United States and Canada.

The NHL said it suspended Kane “for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA Covid-19 Protocol.”

He will forfeit his pay for the duration of the suspension.

The @NHL announced today that @SanJoseSharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 regular-season games. https://t.co/2gGoptPkdV pic.twitter.com/U8HiGHKXdm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 18, 2021

After the suspension was announced, Kane released a statement via the NHL Players Association:

I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols. I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.

Kane, who notched 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games last season, is ineligible to play until November 30. He is currently in the middle of a seven-year, $49 million contract.

