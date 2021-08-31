Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Believe Not Getting Vaccinated Influenced Patriots Decision to Cut Cam Newton

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are officially launching a new era of football in Boston, naming rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback and releasing former NFL MVP Cam Newton from the roster.

Newton started throughout the preseason and was expected to be named the team’s starter for their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Sept. 12. Belichick ultimately made the decision to go with their first-round draft pick out of Alabama.

A number of factors were involved in the roster move, but according for Fox Sports hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, Newton’s choice to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 should not be overlooked.

“If it’s close, one guys vaccinated and the other guy isn’t,” Sharpe said on Undisputed. “Team first – all these coaches, all these owners are looking at a guy [saying] ‘OK, you could blow our whole thing up by not being vaccinated. We could miss games.’”

Not only are unvaccinated players in danger of missing games, but earlier this year the NFL announced teams could be forced to forfeit if an outbreak occurs among players who are not immunized.

“I agree, I do believe that was a factor,” Bayless acknowledged. Just last week, Bayless further blasted Newton for remaining unvaccinated, calling his decision “incomprehensible.”

Newton tested positive for Covid-19 last season and was forced to miss one game in October as he dealt with the virus. But the veteran quarterback later noted his bout with Covid set him back for the entire season.

“You wouldn’t get the vaccine knowing coach Belichick [looks at] availability as an ability also!” Sharpe added. “What happens when we’re in the middle of the season and you’re gone for 14 days if you get Covid? Can I trust you? Can I count on you?”

