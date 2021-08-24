Skip Bayless Calls Cam Newton’s Refusal to Get Vaccinated ‘Incomprehensible’: You ‘Jeopardize Your Chances’ of ‘Keeping Your Job’

The decision by NFL star Cam Newton to not get vaccinated against Covid-19 is now putting his career as a starting quarterback in question. Fox Sports host Skip Bayless explains that he respects Newton’s decision, but he’s also baffled by it.

At 32-years-old, Newton is the incumbent quarterback with the New England Patriots, clinging to his starting job as rookie Mac Jones tries to show he’s ready to take over. One thing Newton couldn’t afford to do is miss time. But because of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, the veteran quarterback is currently in quarantine for five days, missing key opportunities to prove he deserves to retain the starting gig.

“It is his choice as an American citizen to decide to vaccinate or not to vaccinate,” Bayless acknowledged on Undisputed. “And I respect his choice to decide one way or the other.”

“It is incomprehensible TO ME, from a distance,” Bayless later added. “No matter what Cam’s reasons are for not getting vaccinated, that he wouldn’t go ahead close his eyes and plunge and get vaccinated because that’s the only way to maximize his team’s chances of winning and your chances of succeeding.”

The cause for Newton’s absence has been deemed a “misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.” Despite the possible misunderstanding, NFL Network reports there are people within the organization who are frustrated with the situation.

“Why would you jeopardize your chances?” Bayless continued. “Why wouldn’t you maximize your chances of keeping a job, that if it slips away, I’m not sure you’re gonna get another job.”

Newton tested positive for Covid-19 last season, missing one game in October as he dealt with the virus. But even after Newton returned, he struggled, later acknowledging the absence set him back for the entire season. Despite dealing with the negative impacts of Covid on and off the football field, Newton remains unvaccinated.

Watch above via Fox Sports

