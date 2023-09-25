Skip Bayless Believes Race Plays into Criticism of Deion Sanders: ‘There Is a Deep-Rooted, Venomous Vengeance’ Among White Coaches

Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless believes there’s a racial component at play when it comes to the criticism levied against University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ hot start came to an end Saturday when they were crushed by 10th-ranked Oregon 42-6 to fall to 3-1. During the game, ESPN showed the pre-game speech from Oregon coach Dan Lanning claiming Colorado was only “playing for clicks” while his team was “playing for wins.” Much of the speech seemed to imply that Sanders and his team were merely taking the field in hopes of increased celebrity.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado 👀 “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins.” pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

On Monday’s episode of Undisputed, Bayless stated his belief that comments like that are rooted in the simple fact that Sanders is a black coach with relatively little experience garnering national attention.

“I’ve tried to tell you guys for two weeks there is a deep-rooted, venomous vengeance that is starting to manifest itself against Deion among white coaches,” Bayless said, “and I’m not gonna say they’re all white because we saw what Jay Norvell did just two weeks ago. It’s deep-rooted and seeded because Deion didn’t pay any dues that they all had to pay.

“He’s simply the greatest athlete who ever played and he has shattered the mold that we have talked and talked about because that’s who he is. He is one of the greatest talkers in the history of sports. He is as entertaining an interview as there is in all of sports as we speak. He is playing to his strengths. He is in the midst of the greatest turnaround in college football history — doing it his way, not Dan Lanning’s way.”

Sanders, on the other hand, took a much more subtle approach in response to Lanning’s comments. He merely issued a warning to other college football programs that his team will only get better and urged them to beat Colorado while they still can.

Deion Sanders responded to Dan Lanning’s “clicks and wins” comment following @CUBuffsFootball’s 42-6 loss to Oregon. Coach Prime always telling it like it is:@On3sports x @On3Video pic.twitter.com/yolepv1WIW — Nick Kosko (@nickkosko59) September 23, 2023

