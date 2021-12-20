Skip Bayless Rips ‘Shameful’ Nets for Bringing Back Unvaxxed Kyrie Irving: ‘An Enormous Threat to Their Team’

After barring Kyrie Irving from being with the team until he’s compliant with New York City’s Covid protocols, the Brooklyn Nets flip flopped and Fox Sports host Skip Bayless is less than thrilled.

“To me, that’s shameful,” Bayless ranted Monday morning of the Nets decision to prioritize wins over safety.

On Friday, the Nets announced they would cave to Irving’s anti-vaccine stance and allow their point guard to rejoin the team. Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated against Covid prevents him from entering the Nets’ arena for home games because of New York City laws. Prior to the NBA season, the Nets vowed not to let Irving be a part-time player and they held firm for about two months.

“The crushing irony of this whole development is he betrayed this team over Covid and they crawled back to him because of Covid,” Bayless told his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. “The very thing he refused to protect himself and his team against, has now wrecked the whole basketball team to the point they said ‘we got no other choice, we gotta ask him to come back.’”

The first-place Nets were playing fine without Irving this season, but the franchise was forced to ask him back after they entered Covid crisis mode. Despite having a roster that was fully vaccinated against the virus, the Nets had 10 players in the league’s Covid protocols as of Saturday, including Kevin Durant.

“As a society we’re up against a variant that is the most contagious yet…and Kyrie is unvaccinated…he will be an enormous threat to their team,” Bayless continued. “He’s going to be a huge threat.”

