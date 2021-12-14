Kyrie Irving Posts Teaser Video Hours After Reports Hint at His Possible Return to the Nets

Kyrie Irving has yet to lace up his sneakers for the Brooklyn Nets this season after refusing to get vaccinated, but a recent video from the NBA superstar suggests that might change soon.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Nets have a “renewed optimism” about Irving returning to the team this season. Hours after the surprising report, Irving posted an Instagram video of himself putting on basketball sneakers.

Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/TK8d6idJPJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2021

Irving may have just wanted to show off his Nike sneakers which featured the Lakota sun and earth symbol, a tribute to the NBA All-Star’s Native American heritage, but the timing of the video was definitely curious considering the recent information from Charania.

According to Charania, Nets players and coaches are eager to see the 29-year-old point guard return to the court, underlined by the recent increased communication between Irving and Kevin Durant.

If a return to the court is imminent for Irving, it’s not clear how it would occur. Irving would either need to get vaccinated to comply with New York City’s Covid-19 protocols or the Nets would need to be willing to let their star point guard play in road games only.

Earlier this season, the Nets stated their reluctance to use Irving as a part-time player, instead barring him from the team until he’s compliant with New York City’s vaccine mandate.

More than 97 percent of the NBA is vaccinated against Covid and a reported 60 percent have already received a booster shot. Irving remains one of the few holdouts and the only NBA player in a city with a vaccine mandate, preventing him from entering his home arena without the jab.

Despite his vaccine hesitancy, the eccentric superstar reiterated his love for the game shortly after the season started and refuted rumors about his possible retirement.

“Don’t believe that I’m retiring,” Irving said in October. “Don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated. Don’t believe any of that sh*t, man.”

Two months later, Irving might be inching closer to the court, but how he gets there remains to be seen.

