Skip Bayless Slams ‘Shameful, Disgusting, Embarrassing’ NFL for Having Just One Black Head Coach

Nearly 60 percent of NFL players are Black, but as of Thursday afternoon, the league now boasts just one Black head coach.

NFL fans and media were stunned to learn the Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley after just one season. A year in which Culley was handed a team in shambles and coached them to four wins.

“It dawned upon me that only Mike Tomlin is the last man standing,” Skip Bayless said Friday morning on Undisputed. “The last Black head coach in the National Football League on the eve of the playoffs. It rocked me. Because the gravity of it hit me as we near yet another Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

Tomlin has been with the Steelers for 15 years and has never coached the team to a losing season. His resume with Pittsburgh is historically good. But many Black head coaches have not been given the opportunity to build what Tomlin has in Pittsburgh.

Instead, they often receive jobs with teams that are expected to fail. And when those teams fail, the Black head coach is used as the fall guy, as seen with Culley in Houston.

“There are 14 Black head coaches in the NBA out of 30 franchises,” Bayless noted to his Fox Sports co-host Shannon Sharpe. “That’s almost 50 percent. I think you would say that’s pretty great, that’s how it should be…there’s one of 32 in the National Football League.”

“At the coaching position, just the head coaching position, it is shameful, it is disgusting, it is embarrassing and it is inexplicably wrong,” Bayless ranted of the NFL.

The NBA was similarly chastised last year when just seven of the league’s 30 teams employed Black head coaches. Following much backlash, the imbalance leveled off during the offseason and 14 of the league’s 30 teams now employ Black head coaches.

Currently, the NFL has seven head coaching vacancies and with candidates such as Brian Flores available, the league is almost certain to enter next season with more than one Black head coach. But even if the NFL enters next season with four or five Black head coaches, it will remain far from fair representation.

