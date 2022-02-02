Social Media Stunned by New Jersey Devils Lunar New Year Logo: ‘I Maybe Would Have Gone in a Different Direction’

By Brandon ContesFeb 2nd, 2022, 11:30 am
 

Twitter surprised by New Jersey Devils jersey

The New Jersey Devils celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year Tuesday night during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To commemorate the Chinese holiday, Devils players wore Lunar New Year-themed warm-up jerseys before the game. But when those sweaters were unveiled on the Devils social media platforms, hockey fans were confused by the design. Many of them believing it resembled the flag of Nazi Germany.

The franchise has so far ignored the backlash to the logo, which was designed by a local New Jersey artist and the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants. As the artist explains, the background of the crest features a stylized “FU” character, which means good fortune. The Devils’ NJ logo on the Lunar New Year-themed jersey was designed using Chinese calligraphy.

The logo represents an ode to the Lunar New Year, but many hockey fans on Twitter struggled to differentiate Chinese symbols from Nazi imagery.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: