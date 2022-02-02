Social Media Stunned by New Jersey Devils Lunar New Year Logo: ‘I Maybe Would Have Gone in a Different Direction’

The New Jersey Devils celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year Tuesday night during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To commemorate the Chinese holiday, Devils players wore Lunar New Year-themed warm-up jerseys before the game. But when those sweaters were unveiled on the Devils social media platforms, hockey fans were confused by the design. Many of them believing it resembled the flag of Nazi Germany.

The franchise has so far ignored the backlash to the logo, which was designed by a local New Jersey artist and the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants. As the artist explains, the background of the crest features a stylized “FU” character, which means good fortune. The Devils’ NJ logo on the Lunar New Year-themed jersey was designed using Chinese calligraphy.

The logo represents an ode to the Lunar New Year, but many hockey fans on Twitter struggled to differentiate Chinese symbols from Nazi imagery.

Wow it’s basically a nazi flag 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/sBcBi3cnPe — Hockey 24|7 (@iamhockey1) February 2, 2022

Did no one put this through the “DO THESE LOOK LIKE SWASTIKA’S” test???? https://t.co/rUqQ0XMcZF — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈🏀👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 (@mikewickett) February 2, 2022

This legit looks like when a sci-fi show wants to evoke alien nazis. https://t.co/z8m7ZLU5IL — Emmett Macfarlane (@EmmMacfarlane) February 2, 2022

I maybe would have gone in a different direction here https://t.co/fm6iPZomEX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 2, 2022

There’s a rally in Florida that would love these. https://t.co/CyA5xdC460 — Sidney Pegula (@sidneypegula) February 2, 2022

Did truckers in Ottawa design these for you? https://t.co/yQp2OiKp05 — Sam Mines (@SMines57) February 2, 2022

Memo to Canadian truckers: Do not wear this jersey! https://t.co/tyTSHOsZK1 — Jeff Ballingall (@JeffBallingall) February 2, 2022

Not one person thought…hmmm, not a good idea? https://t.co/jxTKjUf2yr — Adam V Trent (@AdamTrent17) February 2, 2022

How the fuck did this get approved?! https://t.co/vapdG06cLr — Cappin’ Wags | Sports Investor (@CappinWags) February 2, 2022

You folks looking to join a trucker convoy in Ottawa? https://t.co/66CvsiPOLi — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) February 2, 2022

How in the world did not one person on your team raise their hand & ask the question…. — Syke (@SykeOnAir) February 2, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com