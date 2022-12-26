SpongeBob Character Savagely Roasts Russell Wilson After Interception – Yes, You Read That Correctly

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was savagely ridiculed by Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star.

CBS had an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon for its Christmas Day game on Sunday between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. The NFL Nickmas Game broadcast included slime-themed graphics and characters from different Nickelodeon shows.

Noah Eagle was the play-by-play announcer along with CBS’ Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Dylan Gilmer.

But it was Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, who stole the show from his partners.

In the first quarter, the Nickelodeon announcers decided to have Patrick Star call the play-by-play as the Broncos took over on offense. The pink starfish was shown in the bottom left corner of the screen looking on to give his best play-by-play calls.

“Second and long, and the Broncos, and those are the big horsey players, and they have the ball, and they’re going to see if they can find a way to move it,” Fagerbakke said in his Patrick Star voice.

Wilson threw an interception to his former Seattle Seahawks teammate, Bobby Wagner, and Patrick Star began to scream. He then took a dig at Wilson and the mantra that has followed Wilson for a few years of “let Russ cook.”

“That’s called an interception!” Fagerbakke continued in the Patrick Star voice. “That’s not what he wanted to cook.”

“No, I think he burnt whatever he was cooking!” Eagle added.

After Eagle pointed out that Wagner was the one who intercepted the ball off Wilson, Patrick Star had one more insight about the play.

“Bobby Wagner, coming to town and doing that with his old teammate.”

Wilson, who won Super Bowl XLVIII as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, faced an onslaught of mocking on Twitter after people saw the viral clip of Patrick Star’s roasting of the quarterback.

Watch above via Nickelodeon.

