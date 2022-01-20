Stephen A. Smith Has a ‘Man Crush’ on Aaron Rodgers Despite ‘Deliberately Lying’ About Being Vaccinated

Ever since Aaron Rodgers lied about his Covid vaccination status, professing love for the Green Bay Packers quarterback is a seemingly controversial take. But that’s not stopping ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“He’s a bad man,” Smith said as a compliment to Rodgers. “He is something special. Deliberately lying about being vaccinated, going ‘I’m immunized’ and all that stuff, but damn it I still got a man crush on the brother!”

Smith loves Rodgers and he won’t stand for any media members who tarnish the quarterback’s greatness on the field by citing some of his controversial matters off of it. Two weeks ago, Chicago sports reporter Hub Arkush claimed he wouldn’t give Rodgers an MVP vote because Green Bay’s quarterback is “the biggest jerk in the league.”

Arkush’s belief about Rodgers being a jerk is shared by many after he not only lied about being vaccinated, but hyped unsubstantiated anti-jab narratives and touted Covid advice from polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan. But the reporter was widely chastised for basing his NFL MVP vote on personal beliefs.

“That dude that said ‘I wouldn’t vote for Aaron Rodgers because he’s a jerk’…not only does he need to be stripped of having a vote, I’m not advocating firing him, but he needs to be reassigned,” Smith ranted on ESPN’s First Take.

“As a reporter for 28 years, you have to have objectivity. How you personally feel about somebody has nothing to do with you critiquing what they do performance wise,” Smith continued. “He should be ashamed of himself that he ever went at Aaron Rodgers like that.”

Smith has been a strong supporter of getting vaccinated, publicly criticizing Rodgers for his stance against the jab. But clearly, that won’t stop the First Take host from ogling Rodgers on the field.

