Aaron Rodgers is the absolute favorite to win this season’s NFL MVP award and the Green Bay Packers quarterback refuses to accept criticism from any writer who won’t give him a vote for personal reasons.

Tuesday afternoon, Chicago Bears Hub Arkush reporter told The Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score that he will not give Rodgers his MVP vote because he believes the quarterback is “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy.”

During his Wednesday afternoon meeting with the media, Rodgers fired back at Arkush for the hot take.

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum,” Rodgers ranted about Arkush. “He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was probably until yesterday’s comments.”

“His problem is I’m not vaccinated,” Rodgers later added. “If he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that.”

Arkush did cite Rodgers’ vaccine status, among all of the drama surrounding the quarterback this season as a reason why he believes he hurt the Packers.

“We are told to pick the guy who we think is most valuable to his team,” Arkush said on Tuesday. “And I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘strictly on the field,’ although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field.

“They’re gonna get the No. 1 seed anyway, but what if the difference had come down to the Chiefs game, where he lied about being vaccinated, and they ended up getting beat?”

Arkush appeared to harp on his own moral values rather than just measure how valuable Rodgers actually is to an NFL team on the field. Despite creating a massive number of headlines over the course of the last six months, Rodgers is undeniably valuable to the Green Bay Packers and you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone in the organization willing to argue that point.

Rodgers has been criticized and mocked for lying about the vaccine, promoting Atlas Shrugged, and taking Covid advice from Joe Rogan. But in the case of MVP voting, Rodgers has mostly received support, while Arkush is being criticized for his admission.

