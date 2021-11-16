Stephen A. Smith Slams the Door Shut on LeBron’s NBA Championship Window: ‘It’s Over’

LeBron James has played just six games with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but that’s enough to make ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith change his preseason NBA Finals pick.

Weeks after claiming the Lakers would represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals, Smith pronounced LeBron’s title window dead Tuesday morning on First Take.

“I think LeBron has won his last title. I think it’s over,” Smith declared.

Smith explained that he expects LeBron to still be an elite player when he returns to the Lakers, but the Golden State Warriors are much better than everyone expected going into the season.

“I think LeBron’s going to be every bit as great as he’s been and it ain’t gonna be enough,” Smith ranted. “The Lakers are big time. I think the Lakers can beat anyone but the Warriors. I think the Warriors ARE GOING TO TAKE THEM OUT.”

Smith went on to claim he expects the Warriors to launch a second dynasty, winning two of the next three NBA Championships if Klay Thompson is able to come back and remain healthy.

Like Tom Brady in the NFL, analysts have long predicted the demise of LeBron, but the 36-year-old superstar playing in his 19th season in the NBA continues to defy age and logic by maintaining dominance.

Currently, the Lakers and their 8-7 record don’t look like a championship team. But also like Brady, LeBron knows his team has months to prepare before it’s time to play at a championship level.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com