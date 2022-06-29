Stephen Curry to Host ESPN’s ESPYS Awards

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will host ESPN’s annual ESPYS awards next month.

The July 17 ceremony comes a month after the Warriors won their seventh NBA championship, their fourth in eight years.

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” said ESPN Executive Editor-At-Large Rob King in a statement. “Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

According to ESPN:

Former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; author, athlete, and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual; and broadcaster, hall-of-famer, and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $165 million for the V Foundation over the past 29 years.

The nominees have already been announced. Those nominated for best NBA player include Curry, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić.

